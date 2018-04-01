Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Contract selected from Triple-A
Gonzalez had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday.
With no shortage of extra innings to begin the season, the Marlins will continue their rotation of arms. Gonzalez has yet to appear at the Triple-A level this season, but across 19.1 innings pitched in 2017 at that level, posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. The 25-year-old righty will now serve as bullpen depth.
