Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Outrighted to Triple-A
Gonzalez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
After seeing time in the majors in 2015 and 2016, Gonzalez spent all of 2017 in the upper levels of the minors, so it seems like he may have missed his opportunity to prove he can be an effective big-league reliever. He will offer organizational depth this season.
