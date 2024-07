Scott struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Scott is on a 10-inning scoreless streak, during which he's maintained an 11:3 K:BB with five saves and a win. The closer continues to excel for the Marlins, though the team's poor performance has limited him to 13 saves this year. He's posted a 1.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB through 38 innings, though he's made progress to cut back on walks during his recent strong stretch.