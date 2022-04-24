Scott struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 9-7 win over Atlanta.

Anthony Bender hadn't pitched since Wednesday, but manager Don Mattingly didn't look his way after the Marlins took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, suggesting the closer role in Miami is wide open once again. Scott has pitched well to begin the season, posting a 12:2 K:BB through seven innings with a 2.57 ERA and 0.57 WHIP, but the southpaw could find himself in more of a high-leverage situational role rather than as the designated ninth-inning option once Dylan Floro (shoulder) comes off the IL.