Scott (3-2) allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday.

The southpaw has served as the Marlins' primary closer while Anthony Bender (back) has been sidelined, but Scott was called upon to preserve a tie game in the top of the ninth inning Sunday. He succeeded and was rewarded with his third win of the season after Miami hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth. The 27-year-old has tossed four scoreless innings over his last four appearances, and he's earned a win and two saves during that time. Although Bender converted six of eight save chances prior to his absence, Scott should still be firmly in the mix for high-leverage work once Bender returns to action.