Scott allowed two walks over 1.1 scoreless innings and earned a save against the Reds on Sunday. He struck out two batters.

Scott faced a two-on, two-out situation in the ninth inning but struck out Edwin Rios to close out the 3-2 win. He's riding a 12.1-inning scoreless streak while converting six straight save chances. He's now 14 for 16 in save opportunities with a stellar 1.34 ERA through 39 appearances.