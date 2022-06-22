Scott earned a save after recording two strikeouts during the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Rockies. He walked one batter and didn't allow a hit.

The left-hander has now issued four walks over his past three appearances, but he had no other issues Tuesday while protecting a one-run lead. Scott has taken ahold of the closer role in June and is 5-for-6 in save opportunities with a 3.12 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings, though his 4.67 ERA for the campaign diminishes his longer-term prospects.