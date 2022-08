Scott allowed one hit and a walk in a scoreless inning and earned a save over the Padres on Monday.

One day after being tagged with three runs in a loss, Scott was thrust right back into a save situation Monday. He found himself in a two-out jam but escaped with his 17th save of the year. Over his last four outings, Scott has given up seven hits and five walks across just 4.1 frames but he's converted three out of those four save chances.