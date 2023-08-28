Scott earned his third save of the season Sunday after pitching a scoreless ninth to beat the Nationals 2-1. He allowed two hits and did not walk or strike out a batter.

Reports earlier in the day Sunday surfaced that trade deadline acquisition David Robertson was being removed from the closer role, leaving Scott as the likely candidate to take over as the team's new closer. Despite pitching Saturday as well, Scott's name was called on to handle things in the ninth. He allowed two singles but got Jacob Young to ground into a double play to end the game. Scott has now posted nine straight scoreless outings dating back to Aug. 2 and is having a fantastic year with a 2.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83:23 K:BB in 60 innings.