Scott struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

Scott extended his scoreless streak to 14 straight appearances as he mowed by the Mets in another stellar performance. The 2024 All-Star has not allowed a run since June 13 and is looking like one of the more attractive ninth-inning options available at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old has a 1.27 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 48 strikeouts over 42.2 innings this season.