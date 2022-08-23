Scott allowed one hit and struck out one batter over one inning Monday to earn a save over the Athletics.

Edward Cabrera tossed another scoreless outing for Miami, and he turned the ball over to Scott with the Marlins leading by three runs in the ninth. The closer gave up a one-out single to Sean Murphy but didn't really face much stress in registering the save. Scott is prone to the occasional blowup, but he's been pretty good of late, succeeding on six of his past seven save chances and striking out 12 batters over 9.1 innings during that stretch. However, he's also walked seven hitters during that period, highlighting the most significant flaw in his game this season.