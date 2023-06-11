Rogers (biceps) could make a rehab start early next week for Triple-A Jacksonville if he receives positives medical results Sunday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers was scratched from his rehab start Saturday for Jacksonville due to discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. The left-hander has been on the shelf since the middle of April because of biceps soreness, and he appears to be on the precipice of rejoining the Miami rotation. If Rogers can return to the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp early next week, his next outing after that could very well be in a Miami uniform.