Rogers (3-5) earned the win Thursday over Washington, striking out five in five innings while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk.

Rogers held the Nationals scoreless in the first four innings, allowing just three singles. In the fifth, both runs scored one Juan Soto's two-out two-run single. The good outing puts an end to a poor three-start stretch where he allowed 13 runs in 12.2 innings. His season numbers improved to a 5.58 ERA and 1.54 WHIP, a far cry from the 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP he posted a year ago. His next start will likely be early next week in Philadelphia.