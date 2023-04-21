Rogers was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 20, with a left biceps strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers was lifted from his last start Wednesday versus the Giants after experiencing tightness in his throwing arm and imaging scans ultimately revealed the strain. There is no public timetable yet, but this type of injury usually requires several weeks of rest and rehab. The 25-year-old southpaw leaves behind a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB in four starts covering 18 innings.