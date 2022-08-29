Rogers (back) appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's home game against the Rays, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Rogers, who landed on the IL on July 29 with lower-back spasms, labored through his first three rehab starts, but he said he felt better than he had at any point this season during his fourth rehab outing this past Thursday. In his start for Triple-A Jacksonville, Rogers fanned 12 hitters over six no-hit innings, with a lone walk being the only blemish on his line. Rogers threw a bullpen session Sunday in front of the Marlins' staff, and assuming he felt fine coming out of that workout, he looks like he'll slot back into the rotation Wednesday.