Rogers (biceps) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Jupiter, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The plan calls for Rogers to go around four innings in what will be his first live appearance since he was placed on the injured list April 21 with a left biceps strain. The 25-year-old is likely to require multiple minor-league outings, but he could be an option again for the Marlins' rotation by mid-June.
