Phillips earned the save in Saturday's 11-8 win over the Mets. allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

With closer Calvin Faucher deployed earlier in the game, Phillips was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and did so on 15 pitches. The 27-year-old has now closed out two of his past three outings and owns a 1.96 ERA across 18.1 innings since the All-Star break. For the year, he's logged three saves and five holds alongside a 3.20 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB over 64.2 frames.