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Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Efficient in third win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Phillips (3-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings in a 6-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out three without walking a batter.

A Tyrone Taylor homer in the second inning accounted for all the damage off Phillips, who tossed an efficient 65 pitches (44 strikes) before exiting. The right-hander has given up two earned runs or fewer in five straight outings, a stretch in which he's gone just 2-2 but has a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB over 20.1 innings. Phillips is set to make his next start at home next weekend against the Angels.

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