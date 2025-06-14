Phillips (1-0) was credited with the win Friday, striking out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Marlins.

Starter Edward Cabrera lasted only three innings and left the mound with Miami ahead 6-2, and the official scorer gave the win to Phillips after he recorded the first two outs in the fourth. The 27-year-old has worked in a low-leverage role all season, posting a 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 33.1 innings over 23 appearances with zero saves or holds.