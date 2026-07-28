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Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Settles in after rocky first inning

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Phillips took a no-decision Monday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Phillips contained a formidable Philadelphia lineup Monday, settling down for four shutout innings after serving up a two-run home run to Bryce Harper in the opening frame. The Marlins continue to have fairly quick hooks for the 28-year-old right-hander, who hasn't reached the 80-pitch threshold in any of his five starts in July. Phillips will bring a 3.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and an alarming 63:38 K:BB over 84.1 innings into his next scheduled outing in New York against the last-place Mets.

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