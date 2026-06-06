Marlins' Tyler Phillips: Shaky in piggyback role

Phillips didn't factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Rays, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 relief innings, He struck out three.

The right-hander worked in tandem with Ryan Gusto, who got the start and took the loss after coughing up three runs of his own in just two innings. Phillips wound up tossing 82 pitches (50 strikes) to help save the rest of the bullpen, and he even took a comebacker off the foot from Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning but was able to stay in the game. The Marlins' injury-depleted staff can ill afford to lose another arm, and assuming the foot isn't an issue, Phillips should get another turn as a starter or bulk reliever during next week's home series against the Diamondbacks. Over 18 appearances (two starts) this season, he carries a 2.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB in 43.1 innings.