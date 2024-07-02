The Marlins recalled Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Edwards is taking the roster spot vacated by Tim Anderson, who has been designated for assignment. The switch-hitting Edwards could also get a shot at shortstop in Anderson's place, although he will have to contend with Vidal Brujan there for playing time. Edwards is a potential stolen-base contributor in fantasy should he receive regular reps, although it's a question as to whether he'll ultimately hit enough to be able to take advantage of that speed.