Scherzer is waiting for the right opportunity to sign with a team this offseason, and he could wait until after the season starts, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer told the media that he was healthy and ready to sign immediately, but that he only wants to pitch for certain teams. He didn't list or hint at which clubs he'd be willing to play for, but he did say that he is willing to wait the situation out. There's still plenty of time for Scherzer to sign and be ready to begin the 2026 season on time, but this will be a situation to monitor in the coming weeks.