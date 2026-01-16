The Mets plan to use Baty in a utility role following the signing of Bo Bichette, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bichette will take over at third base, which had been projected as Baty's primary position. Baty will still see some action at the hot corner, but he'll also be used some at second base and possibly first base and left field. It's a hit to Baty's playing time outlook, though the Mets could also use him as part of a trade package to get an outfielder or pitcher. Baty slashed .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs over 130 games for the Mets in 2025.