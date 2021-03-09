Carrasco won't make his spring debut this weekend as previously reported but will continue to ramp up in live batting practice sessions instead, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Carrasco missed the start of camp for undisclosed, non-injury-related reasons. He's seemingly behind the rest of the Mets' staff, but it appears as if the decision to ramp him up behind the scenes is a simple change of plans and isn't related to any sort of injury setback. Assuming no reports of an injury pop up any time soon, Carrasco should have no issues getting ready for Opening Day.