President of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday that Benge will have an opportunity to make the Mets' Opening Day roster during spring training, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Benge began 2025 at High-A Brooklyn but made it to Triple-A Syracuse by the end of the season, slashing .282/.389/.467 with 14 homers, 69 RBI, 85 runs scored and 24 steals between three affiliates. However, his progress noticeably stalled at Syracuse, where he posted just a .583 OPS through 103 Triple-A plate appearances. Although the 22-year-old's rapid ascent through New York's farm system will buy him a chance to win the center field job in Queens, the club may want to see Benge perform better at Triple-A before calling him up to the bigs.