Benge is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

After starting each of the Mets' last six games and going 3-for-20 with one double, one walk, one stolen base and two runs over that stretch, the left-handed-hitting Benge will take a seat while southpaw Connor Prielipp takes the hill for the Twins. The Mets will roll out an all-right-handed-hitting outfield Wednesday featuring Tommy Pham, Luis Robert and Tyrone Taylor from left to right.