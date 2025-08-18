Benge was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

Benge had played only four games with Syracuse upon his promotion from Double-A Binghamton before going down with the injury. It's not clear what exactly he's dealing with or how long he'll be out, but the injury doesn't help Benge's already-long odds of making his major-league debut in 2025. The 22-year-old has slashed .306/.413/.504 with 12 homers and 20 steals across three minor-league levels this season.