Benge was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Joe DeMayo of SNYtv reports.

Benge has been red-hot with Double-A Binghamton, posting a .317 average with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 28 runs scored and four stolen bases over 126 at-bats in 32 games this season. The 22-year-old will now look to keep it up at Triple-A, joining the likes of other fellow prospects Jett Williams and Ryan Clifford, both of whom were also promoted to Syracuse on Sunday.