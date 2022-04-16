Bassitt improved to 2-0 on the season Friday by holding the Diamondbacks to just one run on two hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two.

Bassitt allowed a pair of baserunners in the first but faced just two more than the minimum over the next five frames. He gave up a leadoff homer to Daulton Varsho in the top of the sixth, but all that accomplished was cutting the Mets' lead to four. Bassitt hasn't faced the toughest opponents to start the season, as he took on the Nationals in his season debut, but he's done everything the Mets could ask for. Between the two outings, he's allowed a single run on five hits in 12 innings of work, striking out 14 while walking three. He'll face a tougher task next week against the Giants.