Bassitt (5-4) earned the win over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

After a six-run hiccup in San Diego last week, Bassitt returned home to have his best start of the season so far, limiting Milwaukee to just a trio of singles. He has been much better at Citi Field -- his road ERA checks in north of 5.00 in his first season with the Mets. However, with a career-high strikeout rate, Bassitt may be able post better results away from home moving forward and further chip away at his ERA and WHIP.