Mets' Christian Scott: Falls to Milwaukee

Scott (3-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

All of the damage against Scott came with two outs in the second inning, when Joey Ortiz drove in two runs with a triple before Christian Yelich drove in Ortiz with a base hit. Scott had turned in back-to-back scoreless outings coming into Wednesday, allowing just six hits and one walk while striking out 12 across 10.2 innings. His ERA now sits at 3.13 through 14 starts (63.1 innings) this season with a 1.26 WHIP and 78:29 K:BB. Scott's currently in line to face Atlanta at home his next time out.