Scott did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-2 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander held the Pirates in check, allowing just two baserunners, which both scored on a 431-foot homer by Oneil Cruz in the fourth inning. With this effort, Scott lowered his season ERA to 4.15 across 39 innings, but he's struggled to generate punchouts, fanning 30 for a 6.9 K/9. The 25-year-old is currently slated to make his next start against Colorado at home this weekend. However, Scott may lose his rotation spot after the All-Star break as Kodai Senga (shoulder) is scheduled for rehab start at Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, lining up the Japanese right-hander to join the Mets soon.