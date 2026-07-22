Mets' Clay Holmes: Cleared for rehab start Thursday

Holmes (fibula) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Holmes is slated to throw three innings in what will be his first game appearance since he suffered a fractured right fibula in mid-May. Mets interim manager Andy Green noted that Holmes will likely require an additional rehab outing after Thursday, though it will depend on how the righty feels during and after his start with Syracuse. Holmes has posted a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 52.2 innings this season and is a candidate to be traded at the deadline.