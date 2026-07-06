Mets' Clay Holmes: Could begin rehab stint after break

Holmes (fibula) might begin a rehab assignment in the second half of July, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined since May 15 after taking a 111 mph comebacker off his leg. Holmes was having a career-best season as a starting pitcher when he was injured, posting a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 52.2 innings, and if he can get back on a mound within the next few weeks, he could be an enticing trade target for a contender as a rental -- Holmes has a $12 million player option on his contract he'll almost certainly decline.