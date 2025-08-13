Holmes took a no-decision Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

It was a laborious outing for Holmes, who fell one walk shy of matching his season high and couldn't get through four innings despite throwing 85 pitches. The five runs allowed also established a season worst, and the former reliever is showing signs of fatigue late in his first full campaign as a starter. Holmes is now up to a career-high 126 innings, which is nearly double his previous career high, and he has a 5.45 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB across 38 frames since the start of July. He's tentatively scheduled to take the ball this weekend versus the Mariners.