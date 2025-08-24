Holmes (11-6) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings.

The right-hander retired eight of the first 10 batters he faced before giving up both of his runs in the fourth inning, but he quickly regrouped with back-to-back perfect innings to steady his outing and notch his first quality start since June 7. Holmes leaned on his sinker to generate weak contact and recorded his second straight win, suggesting he may be regaining some momentum after a volatile stretch in July. Over his last six starts, the 32-year-old has produced a 4.08 ERA with a 23:12 K:BB across 28.2 innings, and he'll look to carry Saturday's progress into his next turn against Miami.