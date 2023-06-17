Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Cardinals.

After sitting out the last week to try and fix issues with his swing, Vogelbach returned to the lineup and showed the work hadn't been in vain, blasting a Miles Mikolas sinker down the right-field line in the sixth inning. The long ball was Vogelbach's first since May 7 -- he'd batted .120 (6-for-50) in between with just one RBI -- and only his third of the year, but given the Mets' need for power while Pete Alonso (wrist) is sidelined, the 30-year-old will continue to get chances despite his season-long struggles.