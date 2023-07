Vogelbach went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Vogelbach went 0-for-10 over five games between June 28 and July 4, but he's now posted back-to-back multi-hit efforts. The designated hitter provided a pair of RBI singles in this contest. He's slashing just .225/.335/.355 with five home runs, 26 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven doubles across 197 plate appearances while sitting versus most opposing southpaws.