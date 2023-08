Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Vogelbach narrowed the Mets' deficit to two with his solo shot in the sixth inning, but that was the last run scored by either team in the contest. The veteran slugger has been a solid source of power of late, going deep five times over his past 13 games. He's added 12 RBI and seven runs while batting .278 (10-for-36) over that span.