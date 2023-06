Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-2 win against the Brewers.

The 30-year-old went deep Tuesday for the third time in his past nine games after hitting just two long balls in his first 47 contests of the season. Vogelbach sat out for a week earlier in June in order to work on his swing, and he's gone 9-for-32 with a double, three homers, nine RBI and five runs since rejoining the lineup.