Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

He'll remain on the bench for the fourth game in a row, with each of the lefty-hitting Vogelbach's absences coming against left-handed pitching. Vogelbach has held a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter for most of the season, but he could face a threat for work against right-handed pitching with the Mets bringing aboard power-hitting corner infielder Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.