Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
He'll remain on the bench for the fourth game in a row, with each of the lefty-hitting Vogelbach's absences coming against left-handed pitching. Vogelbach has held a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter for most of the season, but he could face a threat for work against right-handed pitching with the Mets bringing aboard power-hitting corner infielder Mark Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
More News
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of lineup versus lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Rests for second game of twin bill•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Swats second homer•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Idle versus lefty•