Vogelbach will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Saturday.
Vogelbach will hit the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. It's possible he'll make a pinch hitting appearance later in the game, potentially for Darin Ruf, who will start at designated hitter in his place.
More News
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks two hits, including homer•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against left-hander•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains on bench vs. lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against another lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw•