site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-daniel-vogelbach-out-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 28, 2023
at
3:11 pm ET
•
1 min read
Vogelbach isn't starting Friday against Atlanta.
Atlanta will begin the game with the left-handed Max Fried on the bump, so the left-handed bat of Vogelbach will sit out Friday's contest. Mark Canha will instead serve as the
Mets' DH, and Tommy Pham will start in left field while batting seventh.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read