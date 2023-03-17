Vogelbach has gone 6-for-23 in Grapefruit League play with zero home runs and a 0:10 BB:K through eight appearances.

The 30-year-old posted a solid .829 OPS in 183 plate appearances with the Mets last season after being acquired from the Pirates, and Vogelbach heads into 2023 expected to fill the strong side of a platoon at DH. His spring numbers aren't encouraging, but his career .238/.364/.458 slash line against right-handed pitching with 61 homers in roughly two full seasons worth of PAs offers a better glimpse at his likely production.