The Mets reinstated Peterson (personal) from the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Reds in Cincinnati, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson was away from the team for the maximum three days while observing the birth of his child, but he hadn't been in line to start in any of the Mets' games during that stretch anyway. He'll return to the mound on his normal four days' rest after he delivered one of the best starts of his career last Friday, when he struck out a season-high 10 batters while giving up three earned runs across six innings in a win over the Rangers.