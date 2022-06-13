Peterson is listed as the Mets' scheduled starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Brewers in New York.

Peterson's role became uncertain last week following Tylor Megill's (biceps) return from the 10-day injured list, which meant that either Peterson or Trevor Williams would lose out on a rotation spot. Both Peterson and Williams appeared out of the bullpen in the weekend series with the Angels while the Mets temporarily got by with a four-man rotation, but Peterson looks like he'll end up sticking as the No. 5 starter over Williams, who isn't included on the team's upcoming pitching schedule. Through his eight appearances (six starts) with the big club this season covering 36 frames, Peterson has generated a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB.