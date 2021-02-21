Peterson may not begin the season in the rotation due to workload concerns and the Mets' offseason additions, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson was excellent in the 2020 campaign, pitching primarily as a starter and posting a 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 40:24 K:BB across 49.2 innings. However, his relatively low workload could convince the Mets to start him in the bullpen or minor leagues. While his workload will be monitored regardless of his role with the club, Peterson will have the chance to compete with Joey Lucchesi, Jordan Yamamoto, Jerad Eickhoff and Sean Reid-Foley for a spot in the rotation.