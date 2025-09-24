Peterson allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Peterson continued his stretch of horrendous starts in Tuesday's outing. In nine starts dating back to August 6, Peterson has allowed at least four runs in six of them and has an 8.42 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over that span. The Cubs strung together a pair of runs in the first and another three in the second, forcing Peterson to get the quick hook after throwing just 42 pitches (22 strikes). Manager Carlos Mendoza mentioned afterward that Peterson could play a big role for the remaining five games of the regular season, potentially pitching out of the bullpen. As of now, Peterson is lined up to start Sunday against the Nationals, though that would change if he's used in relief in advance of that game.