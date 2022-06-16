Peterson (3-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four-plus innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Brewers.

Peterson got through four innings in relatively good shape, but he didn't have anything left in the fifth as the Brewers built up a seven-run rally. He was only responsible for the first of those runs, limiting the damage on his line as reliever Jake Reed struggled the most. Peterson now has a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB across 40 innings in nine appearances (seven starts). The 26-year-old still has a tenuous grasp on a spot in the rotation, though he should get another turn in the rotation at home versus the Marlins next week. He's the most likely candidate to move to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) is ready to return.